About this product

The New and Improved formula now contains 1100mg total Cannabinoids with the added benefits of Homeopathics.



Pharma Hemp CBD Oral Spray/Tincture is more than just another hemp oil supplement – it is a vegan hemp oil formula that contains more CBD than ordinary hemp. Our hemp oil is naturally sourced from Non-GMO hemp, where no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers were used. These non-psychoactive, homeopathic sprays/tinctures contain turmeric and are a sure way to enjoy your hemp CBD-rich hemp oil on the go.



Hemp CBD Oral Spray/Tincture – each 1oz bottle contains 1000mg of total full spectrum cannabinoids, with homeopathic – Plus an additional 100 milligrams of beneficial Cannabinoids in a vegetable glycerin base.



Directions: Shake Oral Spray/Tincture, then place 1-2 pumps under your tongue; wait 60-90 seconds, then swallow and continue your day!



This Oral Spray/Tincture contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA. Available in unflavored.