Vanilla Coconut Body Balm 150mg CBD oil - 1oz.
About this product
With the healing power of both coconut and cannabinoids, your skin, nails, and hair will look more healthy and radiant with our moisturizing body balm. Each 1 oz jar of Vanilla Coconut Body Balm is made with the highest quality ingredients, and never any artificial fragrances or dyes. Always non-GMO and gluten-free, and produced right here in the USA.
Pharma Hemp Complex Vanilla Coconut Body Balm contains organic coconut oil, organic beeswax, and organic natural vanilla. Each 1 oz jar contains 150mg of Cannabinoids.
For external use only. Apply topically as needed.
Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Arnica Oil, Vanilla Coconut Fragrance
Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
