Logo for the brand Pharmer's Market

Pharmer's Market

Pink Champagne

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

Pink Champagne effects

Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!