Amazing Non detect THC hemp variety full of terps and very dense bud structure. This is a short term harvest 95-105days

Blue Kross is a CBD-hemp variety that Pharmers Hemp created in California by crossing Red Kross with ACDC and Harle-Tsu varieties. It has an earthy yet fruity terpene profile with zero THC whatsoever. Blue Kross takes anywhere from 90 to 105 days to harvest depending on the phenotype.