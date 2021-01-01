Pharmers Hemp
About this product
Amazing Non detect THC hemp variety full of terps and very dense bud structure. This is a short term harvest 95-105days
Blue Kross is a CBD-hemp variety that Pharmers Hemp created in California by crossing Red Kross with ACDC and Harle-Tsu varieties. It has an earthy yet fruity terpene profile with zero THC whatsoever. Blue Kross takes anywhere from 90 to 105 days to harvest depending on the phenotype.
