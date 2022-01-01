About this product
March 3rd 2021 is a day that none of us at Pharmicated will ever forget. In remembrance of that day and in honor of the spirit of Jacob Borba, we are proud to introduce the Borba Blunt! This 2 gram blunt filled with a premium smoke blend is sure to leave you feeling phenomenal!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.