On a basic level, using our pure CBD isolate cream is as easy as using any other lotion, ointment, or skin cream. The product is safe to use on any part of the skin, including the back of the neck and shoulders, lower back, hands, feet, joints, and even the face.



We recommend starting with just one or two pumps from the dispenser and massaging the cream into the area of your choice. The cream is odorless and free from a sticky or greasy feeling, making it possible for you to incorporate application smoothly and discreetly into your daily routine.



When you need the relief of a high potency CBD topical, Cannidex powered by Pharmicated delivers!