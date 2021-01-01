About this product
Have you tried Delta-8 THC gummies? Pharmicated is proud to present these artisan crafted gummies, neatly packaged in gusseted bottom Mylar container! These PhD gummies are going to be an EXCELLENT addition to your shelf, providing each patient the one of a kind PhD Delta-8 experience.
Delta-8 THC gummies may deliver a uniquely potent, uplifting and motivating feeling with a calming body sensation.
(250mg total Delta 8 THC).
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.