Kalvara - Kalvara is the first Cannabis Cocktail with Infusion Technology, born from a belief that enjoying the euphoric effects of cannabis could be easier, cleaner, and more consistent. Our aim was to create a smoke-free, no-guesswork alternative to other cannabis consumables. With our background in the beverage business, we developed an all-natural cannabis-infused drink that delivers a fast-acting and precise dose of THC every time.

Citrus Twist Cannabis Infused Beverage - Kalvara Citrus Twist is an edible drink that includes 20mg of THC in a 2oz drink. Crisp and refreshing with the perfect balance of tart and sweet. It’s a little bit of sunshine in every sip. Liven up a lemonade or simply pour over ice and enjoy. It’s the ultimate feel-good flavor that’s ready to enjoy whenever, wherever.

SUGGESTED WAY TO ENJOY: Pour one serving at a time into a glass of ice. Sip and enjoy this fast-acting edible. No need to wait, our edible kicks in within 15 minutes.

CITRUS TWIST PALOMA RECIPE: In the mood to mix? Here's a recipe to the perfect Citrus Twist Cannabis Cocktail! 1 Serving of Kalvara Citrus Twist 2oz grapefruit juice 1/2 oz fresh squeezed lime juice 1/2 oz simple syrup Garnish: grapefruit slice, salt rim

High Bioavailability | Rapid Onset | Vessl® Infusion Technology | Nano-Emulsified | Edible | Drink

