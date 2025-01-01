Kalvara - Kalvara is the first Cannabis Cocktail with Infusion Technology, born from a belief that enjoying the euphoric effects of cannabis could be easier, cleaner, and more consistent. Our aim was to create a smoke-free, no-guesswork alternative to other cannabis consumables. With our background in the beverage business, we developed an all-natural cannabis-infused drink that delivers a fast-acting and precise dose of THC every time.

Tropical Inspire Cannabis Infused Beverage - Kalvara Tropical Inspire is an edible drink that includes 20mg of THC in a 2oz drink. Drink in the vacation vibes with hints of blood orange to sweeten up the day. No need to wait for a special occasion to indulge in the blissful benefits of this motivating, ready-to-consume concoction. Twist open the cap and pour over ice. Pop in a paper umbrella and liven up the everyday. Feel good, focus, and inspire.

SUGGESTED WAY TO ENJOY: Pour one serving at a time into a glass of ice. Sip and enjoy this fast-acting edible. No need to wait, our edible kicks in within 15 minutes.

TROPICAL INSPIRE SUNRISE RECIPE: In the mood to mix? Here's a recipe to the perfect Tropical Inspire Cannabis Cocktail! 1 Serving of Kalvara Tropical Inspire 4oz orange juice 1/4 oz grenadine Garnish: orange slice & cherry

High Bioavailability | Rapid Onset | Vessl® Infusion Technology | Nano-Emulsified | Edible | Drink

