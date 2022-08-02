Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at an indoor facility in Oklahoma by a talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.