Sweet Tea is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genentics. Sweet Tea is named after its intensely sweet flavor profile that tastes similar to a floral jasmine tea and sugared oranges. Upon exhaling, you'll experience a woody aroma that helps cut the sharpness of the citruss. Smoking this strain will deliver a strong head high, but will eventually give way to a calming sensation that melts through your body. Sweet Tea comes in smalal, round nugs that are bright green with spots of yellow and vivid orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression and anxiety.