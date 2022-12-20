About this product
An indica made for rest.
The natural, aromatic terpenes in this strain make it a heavy, psychoactive flower for deep, sound sleep. The calming, sedative effects of caryophyllene paired with the gentle muscle relaxation (induced by the delicate lavender profile found in linalool) allow for full body effects and lulling euphoria. Dreamcatcher is the perfect strain for resting easy and dreaming sweetly.
Strain: Pillow Talk
Aroma & Flavor: Lavender, Strawberry, Mint
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Total Cannabinoids: 28–30%
THC: 26-28%
About this brand
PHASES
PHASES is an effects-based, vibrant line of indoor flower cultivated to appeal to cannabis users of all levels, from the canna-curious to the cannasseurs.
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, PHASES consists of expertly curated terpenes to match each strain's effect, offering five categories of approachable cannabis flower for every mood.
For sales inquiries contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com
State License(s)
C11-0000771-LIC
CCL19-0000751