About this product
Our Full Spectrum CBD Icy Relief Balm is perfect for targeted pain relief. Great for post work out muscle recovery, or just daily aches and pains! This balm is similar in consistency to a beeswax balm.
Available in 2 strengths. 750mg or 1500mg for double the potency!
Directions: Apply Generously to the entire area of discomfort. Massage into skin until fully absorbed. Repeat up to 4 times daily as needed.
Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Camphor, Methyl Salicylate, Menthol, Shea Olein, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Peppermint, Limonene
About this brand
pHat Bottom Labs
Our promise
pHat Bottom Labs is a Small, Locally Owned & Operated, CBD company, founded by two female medical professionals with the intent of creating high-quality, potent, and natural healing products.
All of our products are grown, extracted, and produced in Illinois, and have been carefully formulated to be potent and effective. All products are NON-GMO and GMP Certified to ensure you can feel confident about using our products. We are also 3rd party lab tested and have COAs for all products.
By joining forces with midwest farmers and using only the highest quality laboratory processing methods, we are producing the best CBD oil products on the market, and creating jobs in our community. pHat Bottom Labs is headquartered in East Moline, Illinois part of the Quad Cities metro area.
When you visit our store, you'll find a variety of products, information, and knowledgeable staff ready to help guide you to a product you'll love.
We also accept appointments for Illinois and Iowa MCPP applicants for certification for a Medical Cannabis card. Appointments are available for telehealth or in person, so give us a call or visit our website to schedule your appointment!
