Do you have a diagnosed qualifying diagnosis for the Medical Card in Illinois or Iowa, we can take your records from other facilities and certify you based on your diagnosis! Call today or email clinic@phatbottomlabs.com
Telehealth Appointments Available Now
For in-person appointments please call for availability
Take advantage of our clinic launch on Leafly discount, with $50 off MCPP Registration — only $275.
Registration (Assessment $175 + Enrollment $100): $275
Renewal: $150
Our health professionals are available via telehealth or call for an in-person appointment at our East Moline clinic.
Please Note: There is a $30 cancelation fee for appointments. Registration is two visits (Assessment visit 1 and Enrollment visit 2). To schedule an in-person appointment or make changes to your existing appointment please call 309-912-7369 during normal business hours.
pHat Bottom Labs
Our promise
pHat Bottom Labs is a Small, Locally Owned & Operated, CBD company, founded by two female medical professionals with the intent of creating high-quality, potent, and natural healing products.
All of our products are grown, extracted, and produced in Illinois, and have been carefully formulated to be potent and effective. All products are NON-GMO and GMP Certified to ensure you can feel confident about using our products. We are also 3rd party lab tested and have COAs for all products.
By joining forces with midwest farmers and using only the highest quality laboratory processing methods, we are producing the best CBD oil products on the market, and creating jobs in our community. pHat Bottom Labs is headquartered in East Moline, Illinois part of the Quad Cities metro area.
When you visit our store, you'll find a variety of products, information, and knowledgeable staff ready to help guide you to a product you'll love.
We also accept appointments for Illinois and Iowa MCPP applicants for certification for a Medical Cannabis card. Appointments are available for telehealth or in person, so give us a call or visit our website to schedule your appointment!
