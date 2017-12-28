About this product

Your favorite Phat Panda pre roll--MEGA SIZED! With 10g of premium Phat Panda flower, our Mega Rolls are perfect for passing around the circle! Banana OG is an indica-dominant hybrid, made by crossing OG Kush with Banana. It's said to have a scent and flavor of overripe bananas. This heavy indica will creep up on the user, leaving them in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. This is a popular strain among medical users for relief from pain, appetite loss, and insomnia.