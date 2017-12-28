Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Gluttony Platinum Line Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Banana OG and Trophy Wife come together to create an indica-dominant hybrid we dubbed Gluttony. Make sure to have plenty of snacks on hand to indulge in, because this strain awakens the munchies like no other!
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!