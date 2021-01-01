Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Indecent Proposal Platinum Line Pre-Roll 1g
Indecent Proposal is the perfect marriage between Panda OG and Trophy Wife, two of our most popular hard-hitters! Leaning slightly on the sativa side of the hybrid spectrum, this daytime strain helps promote creativity while mildly relaxing the body. Tasty on the inhale and smooth on the exhale, this is a popular strain among users of a ll experience levels!
