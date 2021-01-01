Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
King's Blend Bong Buddies
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Kings Blend is a cannabis cultivar fit for royalty. This hybrid boasts a noble terpene profile ripe with earthy and sour citrus aromas. Kings Blend combines soothing physical sedation with mental euphoria; perfect for winding down in the evening and reflecting on the universe.
