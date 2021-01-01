About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Lemon Sugar Koosh is an especially-potent indica-dominant hybrid popular with high-tolerance consumers. The warm, tingly body high often makes users feel as though there is an electric current running over their skin, from their head to their toes. This is a good strain for obliterating aches and pains, and pairs well with an evening in the jacuzzi.