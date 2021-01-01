About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Panda Snax #17 is quick to provide everything a user looks for in an indica--a hazy euphoria, a serious case of the munchies, and an ultra potent body high that washes over you from your head to your toes. It is a beneficial strain for those seeking relief from pain, insomnia, or appetite loss.