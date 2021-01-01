About this product

A full-gram pre roll by Phat Panda. This tropical sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between two of our most popular strains: Golden Pineapple, and Trophy Wife. A popular strain among medical marijuana patients, many turn to Pineapple Upside Down Cake to relieve symptoms of chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. It promotes a positive mindset and pairs well with outdoor activities and adventures with friends.