Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Redneck Wedding Platinum Line Bong Buddies
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Paired perfectly with a red cup and pisswater beer, Redneck Wedding is a wonderful social lubricant for any occasion. With lineage from our topselling Trophy Wife and fan-favorite GMO, this strain provides the best of both worlds. This happy hybrid provides a a cerebral head high and mellow body buzz that won't stop you from dancing your heart out when they play the Cupid Shuffle!
