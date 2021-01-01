About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Paired perfectly with a red cup and pisswater beer, Redneck Wedding is a wonderful social lubricant for any occasion. With lineage from our topselling Trophy Wife and fan-favorite GMO, this strain provides the best of both worlds. This happy hybrid provides a a cerebral head high and mellow body buzz that won't stop you from dancing your heart out when they play the Cupid Shuffle!