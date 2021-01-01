Loading…
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Redneck Wedding Platinum Line Bong Buddies

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Paired perfectly with a red cup and pisswater beer, Redneck Wedding is a wonderful social lubricant for any occasion. With lineage from our topselling Trophy Wife and fan-favorite GMO, this strain provides the best of both worlds. This happy hybrid provides a a cerebral head high and mellow body buzz that won't stop you from dancing your heart out when they play the Cupid Shuffle!
