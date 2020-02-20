About this product
Your favorite Phat Panda pre roll--MEGA SIZED! With 10g of premium Phat Panda flower, our Mega Rolls are perfect for passing around the circle! Our most popular indica-dominant hybrid, Trophy Wife is known to be ultra-potent, even among veteran consumers. It tastes skunky and sweet, with a smooth finish on the exhale. This is a common strain among users seeking relief from pain, anxiety, and insomnia for its heavily sedating qualities and uplifting hazy mood-boost.
About this strain
Bred by HGH Seeds, Trophy Wife crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated lime green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry.
Trophy Wife effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees.
Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products.
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
