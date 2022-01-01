About this product
Feeling calm, relaxed and focused is important in many aspects of daily life, especially when competing. Extracts of hemp-derived CBG (10mgs), L-Arginine (which can improve the sport performance by enhancing protein synthesis and tissue repair. L-arginine is also the precursor of nitric oxide used to increase muscular power, endurance and improvement in blood flow) and L-Citrulline (which may increase oxygen content in the muscles and improve exercise performance) combine to calm nerves, focus thoughts and provide improved blood flow for extreme workouts and competition.
PHAZE
Cannabinoid topical and edible formulations for hard charging athletes.