Feeling calm, relaxed and focused is important in many aspects of daily life, especially when competing. Extracts of hemp-derived CBG (10mgs), L-Arginine (which can improve the sport performance by enhancing protein synthesis and tissue repair. L-arginine is also the precursor of nitric oxide used to increase muscular power, endurance and improvement in blood flow) and L-Citrulline (which may increase oxygen content in the muscles and improve exercise performance) combine to calm nerves, focus thoughts and provide improved blood flow for extreme workouts and competition.