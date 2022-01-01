The Rise Gummies are formulated with 10 total milligrams of cannabinoids and a blend of Vitamin B-12 to support energy metabolism and blood health. They are also formulated with L-Theanine which helps to balance the effects of stimulating ingredients so that you're energized and focused without feeling overly stimulated. It can also prolong the effects of caffeine so you don't experience a crash halfway through your workout., L-Tyrosine which has been shown to provide increased energy and endurance, providing an athlete with an energy boosting treat to jump start their day.



