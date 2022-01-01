About this product
Sleep is arguably the most important phase of an athlete's day. Proper restful sleep is necessary for the body and mind to heal and recover from the beating delivered by hard charging athletes. This custom formulated gummy combines the power of one of hemp's most intriguing cannabinoids in CBN, plus 35mg of full-spectrum hemp oil. This powerful combination is sure to help a sore and over-tired athlete get proper sleep.
About this brand
PHAZE
Cannabinoid topical and edible formulations for hard charging athletes.