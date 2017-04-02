Phi Seeds
Afghan
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
It comes from the historical cradle of the Indicas: the Himalayas. Afghan has allowed the development of modern marijuana culture through the creation of Stavia-Indica hybrids.
Its sweet and spicy aroma evokes earth, incense, citrus, herbs ...
The effect is almost narcotic, hence the saying no Afghan with croissants!
Its medical properties are mainly known for the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety...
The Afghan grows both indoors and outdoors in warm, sunny climates. It is compact and of medium size. A flowering period of 2 months gives you an abundant resinous harvest at will.
Its sweet and spicy aroma evokes earth, incense, citrus, herbs ...
The effect is almost narcotic, hence the saying no Afghan with croissants!
Its medical properties are mainly known for the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety...
The Afghan grows both indoors and outdoors in warm, sunny climates. It is compact and of medium size. A flowering period of 2 months gives you an abundant resinous harvest at will.
Pure Afghan effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
42% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!