Logo for the brand Phoenician Engineering

Phoenician Engineering

Phoenician x Dividerpro Silicone Container

About this product

The Phoenician x Dividerpro container is made of Medical-Grade, platinum cured silicone. Designed with a central divider for storing multiple concentrates, this safe and lightweight container is perfect for travel or at home use. Measuring nearly two inches in diameter the Dividerpro incorporates a newly designed lid for a better seal between compartments. The container features the iconic Phoenician logo.
