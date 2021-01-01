Phoenician Engineering
Phoenician x Dividerpro Silicone Container
Product rating:
About this product
The Phoenician x Dividerpro container is made of Medical-Grade, platinum cured silicone. Designed with a central divider for storing multiple concentrates, this safe and lightweight container is perfect for travel or at home use. Measuring nearly two inches in diameter the Dividerpro incorporates a newly designed lid for a better seal between compartments. The container features the iconic Phoenician logo.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!