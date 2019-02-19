Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
French Bread
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
French Bread effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
83% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
16% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
16% of people say it helps with cramps
No product reviews
