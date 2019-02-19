Loading…
Logo for the brand Phresh Cannabis Cultivation

Phresh Cannabis Cultivation

French Bread

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

French Bread effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
83% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
16% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
16% of people say it helps with cramps
