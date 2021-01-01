Loading…
Logo for the brand Pianta Tinta

Pianta Tinta

Super High THC whole plant tincture- Medusa

Product rating:

About this product

Strain: Medusa- Indica/Sativa 50/50, hybrid - Flowers

Premium grade, alcohol based whole plant tincture. Tinctures make dosing easy and efficient! Medua is a hybrid that is 50/50 Indica and Sativa. This strain can be helpful for people with Insomnia, pain and stress.

Appropriate for daytime and nighttime use.

Testing available when Cannabis testing lab reopens after shelter in place is lifted. Typical mg/mL is 18-25 THC

Typical mg per 1 oz bottle is 540-750 mg THC
1 fl oz bottle: $85

1/2 fl oz bottle : $42.50

Warning: Can be psychoactive in large doses
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!