Pianta Tinta
Super High THC whole plant tincture- Medusa
Strain: Medusa- Indica/Sativa 50/50, hybrid - Flowers
Premium grade, alcohol based whole plant tincture. Tinctures make dosing easy and efficient! Medua is a hybrid that is 50/50 Indica and Sativa. This strain can be helpful for people with Insomnia, pain and stress.
Appropriate for daytime and nighttime use.
Testing available when Cannabis testing lab reopens after shelter in place is lifted. Typical mg/mL is 18-25 THC
Typical mg per 1 oz bottle is 540-750 mg THC
1 fl oz bottle: $85
1/2 fl oz bottle : $42.50
Warning: Can be psychoactive in large doses
