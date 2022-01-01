With high levels of b-Caryophyllene and Linalool, these terpenes provide the Cherry Wine strain its unique flavor combination of sweet cherries with earthy undertones as well as may supply some of the strain’s reported therapeutic effects.



But what about the aroma of peppery pine, you may be asking yourself? For that, you can thank Cherry Wine’s 3rd largest terpene, Pinene. Pinene is a terpene found in certain Cannabis strains as well as – you guessed it – pine trees. Pinene is also believed by some to aid in lowering inflammation, anxiety, and pain management.



Many Cherry Wine enthusiasts seek out this strain for its high CBD content to help manage a number of ailments such as inflammation, anxiety, and depression, or muscular aches and pains. Users report a feeling of calm and a growing sense of positivity without any lethargy that may detract from daily productivity. In fact, some users report an increase in attention and productivity!