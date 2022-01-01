About this product
Discover Ubiquity LLCs carefully prepared ingredients – smooth, long-lasting, rich, balanced and full of luscious aroma. Never offensive or overpowering, long lasting and balanced. They occupy only your own private space and leave a gentle trail only where you choose. Our moisturizer opens with opulent essences of ginger/vanilla and aromatic spices the consist of top notes of Ginger, Leaves, and Dried Fruit Notes. Then the middle notes are a perfect mixture of Coriander, Clove, and Spices. The Base Notes have a unique character of Benzoin, Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Wood Sap in the base of this unisex fragrance. Just like jewels, Estee's evolution hair and skin moisturizer has exquisite quality. We have put an enormous amount of effort into selecting the best possible quality pure essential and fragrance oils of every type into our product
Piedmont Hemp Co.
Our company specializes in Health and Wellness products infused with Full Spectrum Hemp (Cannabis Sativa L.) that provide therapeutic improvement to your quality of life. At Piedmont Hemp Co, we use U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified organic hemp flower from licensed growers and certify our products with a third party certificate of analysis (CoA).
Our products are legally approved in all 50 states In Accordance with the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Public Law 115-334 (the 2018 Farm Bill).
