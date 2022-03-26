Unicorn Piss is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from an unknown cross of strains. This strain is believed to be more relaxing than energizing, although the effects won’t completely knock you out. Unicorn Piss will calmly lift your spirits and your attitude. The effects of this strain will hit you instantaneously, so it’s important to take it slow when toking. Consumers who have smoked Unicorn Piss report feeling blissful, giggly, and tranquil. The flavor profile is sour and skunky and notes of citrus shining through. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Unicorn Piss when experiencing mild stress. This strain is 20-24% THC and should be reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. According to growers, Unicorn Piss flowers into neon green nugs with orange hairs and a frosty coating of trichomes. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.