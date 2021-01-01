About this product

Pre-rolled joint production is the foundation and core of our business. Just as cultivators care for their plants, genetics and growing techniques, we’re passionate about creating the best pre-rolled products possible, to fully showcase our customers’ cannabis. We’ve spent years gaining vast research data and developing proprietary technology, equipment and processes that enable us to stay true to our quality promise. Focusing on everything from curing methods and residual moisture content, to ground particle sizes and consistencies; our processes allow us separate stems, create an even, homogenized grind and produce any size pre-roll at the highest quality standard.



Pre-roll production prices are based on quantity and rolling paper sizes/materials. We also offer additional discount options including long term discounts and a partnership plan to include Pineworx™ branding on customized pre-roll packaging.



For additional information or to get started, please reach us as info@pineworx.com and check out the Services page on the Pineworx™ website https://www.pineworx.com/services