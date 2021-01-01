Pinnacle Hemp
150mg Blue Dream Disposable Pen
About this product
Disposable CBD Pen with 150MG CBD available in 3 different terpene profiles. A wonderful product for a busy on-the-go schedule. This disposable CBD pen offers a fast and easy way of carrying your CBD with you throughout your day without the hassle of having to stop what you’re doing to take your CBD. This all-in-one disposable pen uses an auto draw mechanism and carries a 0.3 ML tank. You don’t have to worry about refilling or recharging this device, once you’re done, just throw it away.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!