About this product

Disposable CBD Pen with 150MG CBD available in 3 different terpene profiles. A wonderful product for a busy on-the-go schedule. This disposable CBD pen offers a fast and easy way of carrying your CBD with you throughout your day without the hassle of having to stop what you’re doing to take your CBD. This all-in-one disposable pen uses an auto draw mechanism and carries a 0.3 ML tank. You don’t have to worry about refilling or recharging this device, once you’re done, just throw it away.