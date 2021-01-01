About this product

"Pinnacle Hemps' most popular and highly acclaimed, full-spectrum, all natural tinctures are made with the finest USA sourced hemp extract. Formulated with quality ingredients by skillful hands, these tinctures are designed to be taken sublingually (by mouth, held under the tongue for 60-90 seconds), day or night. For those of us with a more sensitive taste, feel free to add the tincture to a cup of coffee or incorporate it into one of your favorite recipes.

Depending on potency, Pinnacle Hemp Full Spectrum tinctures come in 15ml or 30ml gold bottles. Regardless of bottle size, all of our bottles are capped with a dropper applicator that has clearly visible measurements allowing for accuracy and flexibility for dosing. Consistency is a key to increase your chances of success."