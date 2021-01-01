About this product

Our trusted tincture formulation with a twist! Pinnacle Hemp Full Spectrum Tinctures with MCT. Created with our high quality USA sourced hemp extract and MCT (medium-chain-triglyceride), more commonly known as coconut oil. These tinctures are another easy-to-use, day or night option for your daily CBD regimen. These tinctures are intended to be taken sublingually (by mouth, held under the tongue for 60-90 seconds) or can be simply added to your favorite recipes or into a cup of warm tea or coffee. These Pinnacle Hemp Full Spectrum Tinctures with MCT are packaged in gold bottles in 15ml or 30ml sizes. No matter the size, all of our tinctures are capped with a dropper applicator that has clearly labeled measurements allowing for flexible and accurate dosage options. Please note consistency is useful in increasing your chances of success.