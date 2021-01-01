About this product

When your skin is irritated, dry, or cracked using a Pinnacle Hemp's Gold lightweight, quick-penetrating lotion that soothes the skin is crucial to enhance comfort and improve skin quality. Gold has been designed to help nourish the body's skin as it soothes and hydrates. This quick-penetrating lotion is composed of special ingredients including 200MG of full spectrum CBD, which makes it a perfect to apply after showers, playing sports, or working out