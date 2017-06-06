Acapulco Gold is an old school classic. This timeless strain is the product of years and years of Landrace sativas, its lineage tracing back to the early 60’s. Acapulco Gold is one of the few classics that can keep up with the hype-strains of the 21st century, and it’s one of the very last cannabis varieties that can truly say it is 100% sativa. High energy and euphoric, this is not a “mellow yellow” strain anymore. Acapulco Gold is best used as a tool to sky-rocket your productivity and focus to new heights. As the name suggests, this strain grows a unique gold color, glittered with orange hairs and smelling of earthy spices when broken apart. It’s a near purebred sativa and a rarity today with genetics dominated by hybrids. The gold alludes to its leaf and trichome complexion; some say an homage to its quality and legend. One of few strains that’s maintained over 20% potency long before modern day nutrient advances.

read more