Acapulco Gold Pre-Rolls .5g 5 Pack

by Pioneer Nuggets
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Acapulco Gold is an old school classic. This timeless strain is the product of years and years of Landrace sativas, its lineage tracing back to the early 60’s. Acapulco Gold is one of the few classics that can keep up with the hype-strains of the 21st century, and it’s one of the very last cannabis varieties that can truly say it is 100% sativa. High energy and euphoric, this is not a “mellow yellow” strain anymore. Acapulco Gold is best used as a tool to sky-rocket your productivity and focus to new heights. As the name suggests, this strain grows a unique gold color, glittered with orange hairs and smelling of earthy spices when broken apart. It’s a near purebred sativa and a rarity today with genetics dominated by hybrids. The gold alludes to its leaf and trichome complexion; some say an homage to its quality and legend. One of few strains that’s maintained over 20% potency long before modern day nutrient advances.

About this strain

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pioneer Nuggets
Pioneer Nuggets
Shop products
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416063
Notice a problem?Report this item