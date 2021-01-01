About this product

A one of a kind, handmade pipe, made from found DRIFTWOOD. This unique pipe is made from a piece of driftwood found on a beach in Northwest Washington. It is hand sanded and polished to a beautiful sheen, the work emphasizing the natural shape of the wood.



FEATURES: This piece is a completely unique item and is the first of it's kind to come from the PipeDream workshop. It measure approximately 8 3/4" with a diameter of 1". It also features an extra large 3/4 bowl. The piece has been hand worked in order to bring out the natural colors and shapes of the wood grain. It is sanded up to 12,000 grit for a remarkably smooth feel. The overall shape of the wood has been altered very little and the pipe has been designed around the unique shape of the wood. It is coated in a bee's wax and walnut oil finish to bring out the colors and help protect the piece from the elements.



MATERIALS: This pipe is made from one solid piece of found DRIFTWOOD. This means that there is no waste created in it's production. The wood was salvaged on a beach near Port Townsend, WA and has spent much of its history in the waters of the Puget Sound. This pipe is a one of a kind piece and is the first of the found wood pipes that PipeDream has made.



Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. These pipes are not intended for illegal use.