 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Pipe Dream Arts
Pipe Dream Arts Cover Photo

Pipe Dream Arts

Tough, handmade, wooden travel pipes that you can afford

Figured Maple Travel Pipe w/ bowl cover
Figured Maple Travel Pipe w/ bowl cover
Walnut "Peace Pipe" w/ bowl cover
Walnut "Peace Pipe" w/ bowl cover
Stash Jars - 5 sizes, 4 woods (Makore, Honduras Mahogany, Santa Maria, Cherry)
Stash Jars - 5 sizes, 4 woods (Makore, Honduras Mahogany, Santa Maria, Cherry)
Purple Heart Wooden Travel Pipe
Purple Heart Wooden Travel Pipe
Cherry Travel Pipe
Cherry Travel Pipe

About Pipe Dream Arts

Pipe making has been a hobby of mine for some time. I've made pipes out of just about anything you can think of, but in my opinion, nothing makes a nicer pipe than wood. It's a great medium to work in. I run my shop out of a small work trailer and travel around the country selling my products. I work with a small handful of tools and primarily rely on a sander, lathe, and drill press to shape and prep my work, and hand tools and sand paper to finish it. After years of making pipes for fun and for friends, I was encouraged to send some of my work out into the world. There is a lack of well made, artistically appealing, tough, and affordable pipes available on the market. In my experience, people need a pipe that is durable, but want one that is beautiful. Everybody wants one that packs easy, looks nice, works well and lasts a long time. So after a lot of trial and error, I've made a line of pipes that do just that. It is also my belief that you shouldn't feel like you have to take out a loan every time you lose or break your pipe. Not only will these pipes never break, but if you do lose one, you can replace it without breaking the bank. I also recognize that pipes have a sentimental feeling attached to them, and these pipes will last long enough to feel like they're part of the family.

Flower storage

more products

Pipes

more products

Available in

United States