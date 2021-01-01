About this product

A tough, beautiful pipe made from SAPELE and coated in a natural bee's wax and walnut oil finish. This pipe is made from a stunning red-brown mahogany. Its narrow design makes it easy to slip it in your pocket, for ultimate discretion and portability.



MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Northwest Washington so there is no waste in its creation. Sapele is often linked with better known Mahogany and is found in Africa. It is known for its deep red-brown color and wonderful texture. The wood tends to darken with age and comes with all sorts of grain varieties and patterns. It is a moderately rare wood and is prized for its distinct color. Most common uses include instruments, cabinetry, boat building and turning. All of the materials are natural and non-toxic and all craftsmanship is guaranteed.



FEATURES: Another addition to the fantastic world of travel pipe. This piece is basically unbreakable! It's durable, waterproof, drop proof, and it floats! The pipe itself measures approximately 3 1/2"x 3/4"x 7/8" with a 1/2" bowl, perfect for your pocket or purse. This pipe has no accents but is slim and sturdy. It also has a maker's stamp on the bottom. Each pipe is fitted with a stainless steel screen and is coated in an all natural fine finish made of Bee's wax, walnut oil, and Vitamin E, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood while giving it a protective coat to keep it safe from the elements. It is tipped with a piece of aluminum which contrasts nicely with the rich red of the wood. As I said before, this pipe is tough. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it.



BOWL COVER! A fancy Bowl Cover is just what you need to smoke on the go. Just swivel the bowl cover over the bowl before you toss it in your pocket or bag and it'll keep your smokables safe and contained until you are ready. Flip it back and you are ready to light up. Smoke a little and save the rest for later, or smoke it all and use the bowl cover to cut down on the smell. Never spill again! Perfect for hikes, rafting, snowboarding, skiing, camping, and outdoor activities of all kinds!



NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of several Sapele pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object.



Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. Not intended for illegal use.