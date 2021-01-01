About this product

Peace on Earth! This is a beautiful. handmade pipe, cut from rich, dark walnut and featuring an etched Peace Sign at the base. This pipe's narrow design makes it easy to slip it in and out of your pocket or purse, for ultimate discretion and portability. Add a Bowl Cover to keep all your smokables safe and secure as you hike, bike, ski, camp, or travel.



MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Northwest Washington so there is no waste in its creation. Walnut is one of my personal favorite woods. It is dark chocolate brown in color with some darker and some lighter streaks running through it. The sapwood can run much paler and often looks golden brown. Walnut is commonly used in furniture, turning, gunstocks, cabinetry and for accents in all sorts of woodworking. All of the materials are natural and non-toxic and all craftsmanship is guaranteed.



FEATURES: Durable, waterproof, drop proof, and buoyant, this pipe is an all season piece. The pipe itself measures 3 1/2"x 3/4"x 7/8 with a 5/8" bowl, perfect for your pocket or purse. This gorgeous pipe also features a laser etched and wood burned Peace Sign! Each pipe is fitted with a stainless steel screen and is coated in an all natural fine finish made of Bee's wax, walnut oil, and Vitamin E, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood while giving it a protective coat to keep it safe from the elements. It also features a tip of aluminum which contrasts nicely with the dark wood. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it.



BOWL COVER! A fancy Bowl Cover is just what you need to smoke on the go. Just swivel the bowl cover over the bowl before you toss it in your pocket or bag and it'll keep your smokables safe and contained until you are ready. Flip it back and you are ready to light up. Smoke a little and save the rest for later, or smoke it all and use the bowl cover to cut down on the smell. Never spill again! Perfect for hikes, rafting, snowboarding, skiing, camping, and outdoor activities of all kinds!



NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of several Walnut Peace Pipes I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object.



Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. Not intended for illegal use.