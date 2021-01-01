About this product

The last stash jar you'll ever need! This medium-sized wooden jar is made from one solid piece of CHERRY wood and is topped with a cork stopper. It is beautifully crafted, sanded, and polished entirely by hand.



DIMENSIONS: Outside - 1 1/4" x 3" Inside - 1 1/8" x 1 1/2" (under cork stopper)



MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Salt Lake City so there is no waste in its creation. Cherry wood comes from cherry trees and, like most fruit trees, has a very swirly and unique grain pattern. The wood itself varies in color from red to orange to rich warm brown and often features dark veins of grain which ripple through it. It is one of the most beautiful common woods, and because of this, is prized by instrument makers, carvers, and wood turners. It is also used in furniture, flooring and cabinetry. This jar is coated in a bee's wax and walnut oil finish which helps with its water resistant nature, as well as giving it a nice protective coat.



FEATURES: This Stash Jar is a simple cylindrical design. It measures approximately 1 1/4" diameter by 3" tall. Inside dimensions are approximately 1 1/8" diameter by 1 1/2" under the cork stopper. This is the perfect stash jar for hiking, backpacking, and camping. Water resistant, durable, tough, drop proof and tough, this is a perfect outdoor stash jar. This is a middle sized stash jar, relative to the others available through the store so it's good for home or travel use. Keep anything you want in it and trust that it will be safe and dry when you pull it out. The tight cork seal even keeps the smell down so don't worry about keeping aromatic items in your new jar! Each stash jar comes with a fitted cork and a maker's stamp on the bottom.



NOTE: The jar pictured above is one of several Cherry jars in this style I have to offer. The jar you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pieces can be identical. While your jar will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object.



Not intended for illegal use.