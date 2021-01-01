About this product

A beautiful and uniquely crafted stash jar! This medium-sized wooden jar is made from one solid piece of SANTA MARIA HARDWOOD and is topped with a cork stopper. It is beautifully crafted, sanded, and polished entirely by hand.



DIMENSIONS:

Outside - 3 1/4 h x 1 1/4 "

Inside - 1" x 2" (under cork stopper)



MATERIALS: SANTA MARIA HARDWOOD is a unique and rarely used wood. It grows primarily in South America and the Caribbean, and is most commonly used for certain medicinal properties of the tree's bark. The wood itself varies from brick red to a reddish brown and is mostly used in flooring, furniture, and cabinet work. It is also a very tough and durable wood which makes it perfect for stash jars that might see hard use. The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Salt Lake City so there is no waste in its creation. This jar is coated in a bee's wax and walnut oil finish which helps with its water resistant nature, as well as giving it a nice protective coat.



FEATURES: This Stash Jar is a simple cylindrical design. It measures approximately 3 1/4" x 1 1/4" with 1" inside diameter and approximately 2" under the cork stopper for storage. This is a great stash jar for hiking, backpacking, and camping. Water resistant, durable, drop proof and tough, this is a perfect outdoor stash jar. It is a middle sized stash jar, relative to the others available through the store so it's good for home or travel use. Keep anything you want in it and trust that it will be safe and dry when you pull it out. The tight cork seal even keeps the smell down so don't worry about keeping aromatic items in your new jar! Each stash jar comes with a fitted cork and a maker's stamp on the bottom.



NOTE: The jar pictured above is one of several jars made from Santa Maria Hardwood in this style I have to offer. The jar you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pieces can be identical. While your jar will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object.



Not intended for illegal use.