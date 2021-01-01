About this product

A beautiful, handmade wooden travel pipe, carved from WENGE and coated in a natural bee's wax and walnut oil finish.



MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Northwest Washington so there is no waste in its creation. Wenge is a very rare South African wood. It is straight grained and almost entirely black, making it one of the most beautiful dark woods in the world. Very few woodworkers work with Wenge because of its rarity and difficulties that arise when trying to shape it. It is a very expensive wood and is prized by artists who typically use it in small quantities. However, it makes a fantastic pipe that will raise the curiosity and interest of all who see it and use it. All the materials are natural and non-toxic and all craftsmanship is guaranteed.



FEATURES: Durable, waterproof, drop proof, and buoyant, this pipe is an all season piece. The pipe itself measures 3 1/4"x 3/4"x 5/8 with a 1/2" bowl, perfect for your pocket or purse. It features a simple rectangular design, high gloss polish, and a maker's stamp on the bottom. The whole piece is coated in an all natural fine finish made of Bee's wax, walnut oil, and Vitamin E, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood while giving it a protective coat to keep it safe from the elements. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it.



NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of a few Wenge pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object.



Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. Not intended for illegal use.