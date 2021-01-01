About this product

Strategy Consulting: Find the most strategic place for your business in the growing industry.



Cannabis Business Development: Give your new business a competitive edge with winning application writers and customized document templates. Help your existing business grow with thoughtful and comprehensive operations plans, policies, and procedures.



Advocacy for Entrepreneurs: Voice your needs to your government and get involved with developing the policy that is best for you, your customers, and your community



Public Policy Development with Regulators: Publish the best possible regulations to serve your jurisdiction and appropriately structure this new market.