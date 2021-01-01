Pistil + Stigma
Consultation Services
About this product
Strategy Consulting: Find the most strategic place for your business in the growing industry.
Cannabis Business Development: Give your new business a competitive edge with winning application writers and customized document templates. Help your existing business grow with thoughtful and comprehensive operations plans, policies, and procedures.
Advocacy for Entrepreneurs: Voice your needs to your government and get involved with developing the policy that is best for you, your customers, and your community
Public Policy Development with Regulators: Publish the best possible regulations to serve your jurisdiction and appropriately structure this new market.
Cannabis Business Development: Give your new business a competitive edge with winning application writers and customized document templates. Help your existing business grow with thoughtful and comprehensive operations plans, policies, and procedures.
Advocacy for Entrepreneurs: Voice your needs to your government and get involved with developing the policy that is best for you, your customers, and your community
Public Policy Development with Regulators: Publish the best possible regulations to serve your jurisdiction and appropriately structure this new market.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!