Ice Cream Sandwich BHO Cured Resin 510 Cartridge 1000mg
by Plaid Jacket
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Ice Cream Sandwich, not to be confused with Lit Farms' Ice Cream Sandwiches, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Ice Cream Cake x Oreoz. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Ice Cream Sandwich can test exceptionally high, often reaching 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Ice Cream Sandwich typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Ice Cream Sandwich’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Sandwich, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
