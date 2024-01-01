Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



A cross between Seed Junky's Ice Cream Cake and the classic OreoZ strain, Ice Cream Sandwich is a deeply enjoyable strain. A quick whiff brings to mind images of decadent, sweet treats and blissful summer days. The smoke is smooth and bright, followed by a flavorful wave of citrusy, vanilla-flavored heaven.



Right from the first hit, this frosty flower melts away any physical pains and brings about a carefree mindset; making it an ideal strain for sleep aid and temporary relief from physical ailments.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Ice Cream Cake X Oreoz

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene

Taste: Vanilla, Pine, Citrus

Aroma: Gas, Sweet, Creamy

Effects: Uplifting, Blissful

