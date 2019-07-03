ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Ice Cream Cake
Indica

4.6 251 reviews

Ice Cream Cake

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Floral

Ice Cream Cake
  Citrus
  Peppery
  Floral

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

190 people reported 1034 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 38%
Euphoric 38%
Sleepy 31%
Tingly 25%
Stress 24%
Pain 22%
Depression 20%
Anxiety 17%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Gelato #33
parent
Second strain parent
Wedding Cake
parent
Strain
Ice Cream Cake

Most popular in