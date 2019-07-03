- Citrus
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.
