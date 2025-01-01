We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Plain Jane
The smoothest, high quality, most affordable
8
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Hemp CBD
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
4 products
Solvent
1 Gram Premium CBD Kief
by Plain Jane
Solvent
Pure CBD Isolate
by Plain Jane
Shatter
CBD Full Spectrum Shatter
by Plain Jane
Shatter
CBD Isolate Shatter
by Plain Jane
Home
Brands
Plain Jane
Catalog
Concentrates